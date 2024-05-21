Watch Beth Gibbons Sing “Floating On A Moment” Live In Studio For BBC 6 Music

A few days ago, Beth Gibbons of Portishead shared her debut solo album Lives Outgrown. The lead single was “Floating On A Moment,” which topped our Best Songs Of The Week list. The English musician performed that track live in studio for BBC 6 Music in a session released today.

Gibbons has not performed much live music (solo or Portishead) in the last decade but has some EU/UK shows coming up. It’ll be her first solo tour. Along with “Floating On A Moment,” Gibbons sang “Tell Me Who You Are Today,” “Burden Of Life,” “For Sale,” “Lost Changes,” and her 2002 Paul Webb collaboration “Mysteries,” all of which you can watch if you’re in the UK. For us Americans, check out her performance of “Floating On A Moment” below.

TOUR DATES:

05/27 – Paris, FR @ La Salle Pleyel

05/28 – Zürich, CH @ Theater 11

05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

05/31 – Lyon, FR @ La Bourse Du Travail

06/02 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

06/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Falkonersalen

06/05 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

06/06 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

06/09 – London, UK @ The Barbican Centre

06/10 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

06/11 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall