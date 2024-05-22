Been Stellar – “Pumpkin”
For the past few months, Been Stellar have been teasing their debut album Scream From New York, NY. We’ve heard “Passing Judgement,” “All In One,” and “Sweet,” and today the indie rock crew is sharing one final glimpse with the emotive slow-burner “Pumpkin.”
“This song is somewhat of a sonic departure for us — it’s definitely more subdued,” lead singer Sam Slocum said. He continued:
There was a point when we weren’t totally sure it would make it onto the album because of that. It had existed in many forms, but it wasn’t until the last month leading up to recording when each part fell into place. Oddly, the lyrics remained the same from the very beginning. They stemmed from a visual I had: an apartment light shining through its windows out onto a street at night. I imagined the people inside the apartment crossing back and forth in front of the window. From there, the lyrics I wrote formed a vignette of the people in the apartment, sharing a space together. I described several shared, intimate moments from my own life— I wanted to get as specific as I could.
The band recently played opening slots for the 1975 and they’re currently on a headlining UK tour. They’ll be in the states soon supporting Fontaines D.C. before returning to the UK and Europe. Below, check out “Pumpkin” and the tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
05/22 – Manchester, UK @ YES (basement)
05/23 – London, UK @ The Lexington
07/26 – Sheffield, UK @ Tramlines Fest
07/27 – Oxfordshire, UK @ Truck Fest
07/28 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
08/01-4 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
09/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *
09/21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *
09/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *
09/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *
09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *
09/27 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA *
09/28 – Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater *
09/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *
10/02 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *
10/04 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater *
10/05 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *
10/06 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *
10/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis *
10/09 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *
10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *
10/12 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *
10/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *
10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount * (SOLD OUT)
10/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *
10/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club * (SOLD OUT)
10/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
10/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *
11/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
11/04 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell
11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia
11/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar
11/09 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Hybrydy
11/10 – Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese
11/11 – Munich, DE @ Orangehouse
11/13 – Milan, IT @ Bellezza
11/14 – Zurich, SW @ Exil
11/16 – Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar
11/17 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
11/19 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
11/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 3
11/22 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts
11/24 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny
11/25 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/26 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
11/28 – London, UK @ Scala
11/30 – Dublin, IR @ The Workman’s Club
12/01 – Galway, IR @ Roisin Dubh
12/02 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Sports Club
* supporting Fontaines D.C.
Scream From New York, NY is out 6/21 on Dirty Hit.