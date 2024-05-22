For the past few months, Been Stellar have been teasing their debut album Scream From New York, NY. We’ve heard “Passing Judgement,” “All In One,” and “Sweet,” and today the indie rock crew is sharing one final glimpse with the emotive slow-burner “Pumpkin.”

“This song is somewhat of a sonic departure for us — it’s definitely more subdued,” lead singer Sam Slocum said. He continued:

There was a point when we weren’t totally sure it would make it onto the album because of that. It had existed in many forms, but it wasn’t until the last month leading up to recording when each part fell into place. Oddly, the lyrics remained the same from the very beginning. They stemmed from a visual I had: an apartment light shining through its windows out onto a street at night. I imagined the people inside the apartment crossing back and forth in front of the window. From there, the lyrics I wrote formed a vignette of the people in the apartment, sharing a space together. I described several shared, intimate moments from my own life— I wanted to get as specific as I could.

The band recently played opening slots for the 1975 and they’re currently on a headlining UK tour. They’ll be in the states soon supporting Fontaines D.C. before returning to the UK and Europe. Below, check out “Pumpkin” and the tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

05/22 – Manchester, UK @ YES (basement)

05/23 – London, UK @ The Lexington

07/26 – Sheffield, UK @ Tramlines Fest

07/27 – Oxfordshire, UK @ Truck Fest

07/28 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

08/01-4 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

09/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

09/21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

09/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

09/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *

09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

09/27 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA *

09/28 – Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater *

09/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

10/02 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

10/04 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater *

10/05 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

10/06 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

10/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis *

10/09 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

10/12 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *

10/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount * (SOLD OUT)

10/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

10/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club * (SOLD OUT)

10/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

10/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

11/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

11/04 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia

11/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar

11/09 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Hybrydy

11/10 – Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese

11/11 – Munich, DE @ Orangehouse

11/13 – Milan, IT @ Bellezza

11/14 – Zurich, SW @ Exil

11/16 – Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar

11/17 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

11/19 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

11/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 3

11/22 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

11/24 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

11/25 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/26 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

11/28 – London, UK @ Scala

11/30 – Dublin, IR @ The Workman’s Club

12/01 – Galway, IR @ Roisin Dubh

12/02 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Sports Club

* supporting Fontaines D.C.

Scream From New York, NY is out 6/21 on Dirty Hit.