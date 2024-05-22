The Folk Implosion, the storied duo of Dinosaur Jr./Sebadoh indie legend Lou Barlow and his penpal John Davis, effectively broke up in 2000, though Barlow kept it going as a solo thing for a few years. Barlow and Davis got back together in the pandemic days of 2021. In 2022, the group released their comeback EP Feel It If You Feel It. Next month, they’ll release Walk Thru Me, their first proper album in 25 years. We’ve already posted the single “Moonlit Kind,” and now they’ve shared a couple more songs.

“Bobblehead Doll,” one of the Folk Implosion’s two new tracks, is a rewritten version of a track that John Davis first wrote 15 years ago. It’s a catchy tune with a loping groove, and it makes nice use of Davis’ playfully nasal vocals. Davis directed the video, which features actual bobbleheads of the Folk Implosion members, as well as a lot of stock footage, and he describes the song as “Noam Chomsky’s Manufacturing Consent meets ‘Beautiful World’ by Devo.”

The other new song is “My Little Lamb,” which actually sounds folky — not a word I’d use to describe most Folk Implosion tracks. Lou Barlow sings it with a starry-eyed lightness, and he says, “That’s my first stab at articulating what it’s like being a dad. I wanted it to include all of the light shit and all of the dark shit.” Listen to both songs below.

Walk Thru Me is out 6/28 on Joyful Noise.