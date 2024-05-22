Lost Under Heaven – “Farhang”

New Music May 22, 2024 12:33 PM By Tom Breihan

Last year, Lost Under Heaven, the collaboration of WU LYF’s Ellery James Roberts and Ebony Hoorn, ended a long silence with the release of their LP Something Is Announced By Your Life!, and they also covered the Mamas & The Papas’ “California Dreamin’.” Now, Lost Under Heaven have come out with a new single that they wrote in collaboration with the Canadian poet Patrick Woodcock.

On Instagram, Lost Under Heaven write that Patrick Woodcock approached them to wrote something inspired by his collection Farhang Book One. The band adapted his words into a majestically pounding, droning post-punk vamp that reminds me of the Birthday Party. They write, “We are immensely pleased with what came out of the creative process, and feel it opens a new pathway and direction for future LUH songs.” Check it out below.

