For the past few years, pop giant Céline Dion has been suffering from a rare neurological disorder known as Stiff Person Syndrome. Earlier this year, we learned that Dion is participating in a new Amazon Prime documentary about her experience with the illness. I Am: Céline Dion is coming to the streaming service next month, and its trailer arrived today.

In the I Am: Céline Dion trailer, Dion looks directly into the camera and says, “I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now.” The preview features a ton of archival footage from Dion’s career, and it also shows her going through physical therapy, working to get back to the stage. At one point, she literally sobs about being unable to perform: “The people! I miss them!” It appears that we’ll also see the inside of a giant hangar of nothing but shoes. Check it out below.

I Am: Céline Dion comes to Prime Video 6/25.