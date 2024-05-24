Shaq Diesel, back in the rap game! Two weeks ago, after NFL star turned Fox sportscaster Shannon Sharpe criticized Shaquille O’Neal for hating on today’s NBA big men in his analyst role at TNT’s Inside The NBA, Shaq responded with a diss track on his Instagram targeting Sharpe. Today he’s back with another new song.

“Raw I Know I Got It” pairs Shaq with 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, the boutique art-project collective affiliated with 88Rising, who’ve been dropping songs with everyone from Griselda to Deb Never. On this song, which also features the electronic producer Nitti, he’s credited simply as Diesel. Over a soul loop, Shaq airs out some grievances (“Got two retired jerseys in two different cities/ I’m still waiting on a call from the Orlando Magic”), pays homage to his late teammate Kobe Bryant, and acquits himself as at least a competent emcee. Listen below.