It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from the Finnish black metal experimentalists Oranssi Pazuzu. The group’s last album was Mestarin kynsi, which ended up on our Black Market columnists’ list of 2020’s best metal albums. They had a song in 2021’s Adult Swim Singles Series too, but since then it’s been silence.

“Muuntautuja” ends that break. The band’s new single is expansive and adventurous, bringing post-rock and electronic elements to bear on vicious black metal and ending up with music that could soundtrack a black ops military sequence in an action movie. It’s the lead single from a new Oranssi Pazuzu album coming in October, and it arrives with a grainy, hyper-saturated music video with a trip-hop genre tag on YouTube. Watch below.

The new Oranssi Pazuzu album is out 10/11 via Nuclear Blast.