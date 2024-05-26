Last year, Canadian folk icon Gordon Lightfoot passed away at 84, and he was honored with a tribute concert at Massey Hall in Toronto on Thursday night. Performers for the show included Burton Cummings, Tom Cochrane, Allison Russell, City And Color, and Gordon’s daughter Meredith Moon. And, as Rolling Stone points out, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson were surprise special guests, appearing to cover “The Way I Feel,” backed by Blue Rodeo.

“On Thursday evening at Massey Hall in Toronto, both Alex and myself had the profound pleasure of paying tribute to a true Canadian musical legend, Gordon Lightfoot,” Lee wrote in an Instagram post. “A huge thank you to the gracious members of Blue Rodeo for sharing their stage and prodigious talents with us both- a tremendous evening full of compelling performances and warm remembrances. An honour to be there.”

“It was important for us to pay tribute to Gordon,” Lee also told Variety.”Not being folk or pop artists, Alex and I were looking for one of Gordon’s songs that might better suit our style of play and we found that in ‘The Way I Feel.’ Its structure was loose and more open to interpretation than many of his more popular tunes.”

It was one of the few times that Lee and Lifeson have performed together since Rush drummer Neil Peart passed away in 2020. Check out some video for the show below.