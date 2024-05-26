Pearl Jam headlined the second night of BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley this weekend, and Eddie Vedder brought out special guest Bradley Cooper as a surprise. They did the A Star Is Born track “Maybe It’s Time,” which was written by Jason Isbell and performed by Cooper’s character Jackson Maine in the 2018 film. Vedder has talked about giving Cooper advice for the role, and he’s previously covered the song live. Watch video below.