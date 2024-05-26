Watch Eddie Vedder & Bradley Cooper Perform Jason Isbell’s A Star Is Born Song “Maybe It’s Time” At BottleRock

News May 26, 2024 11:06 AM By James Rettig

Watch Eddie Vedder & Bradley Cooper Perform Jason Isbell’s A Star Is Born Song “Maybe It’s Time” At BottleRock

News May 26, 2024 11:06 AM By James Rettig

Pearl Jam headlined the second night of BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley this weekend, and Eddie Vedder brought out special guest Bradley Cooper as a surprise. They did the A Star Is Born track “Maybe It’s Time,” which was written by Jason Isbell and performed by Cooper’s character Jackson Maine in the 2018 film. Vedder has talked about giving Cooper advice for the role, and he’s previously covered the song live. Watch video below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Black Keys Quietly Cancel Entire North American Arena Tour

2 days ago 0

Lizzo Responds To South Park Naming An Ozempic Alternative After Her

15 hours ago 0

Chappell Roan Is A Star

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest