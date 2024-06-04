It’s been about three years since Floating Points, the UK producer known to the government as Sam Shepherd, teamed up with the late Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra on the great album Promises. Since then, Floating Points has been working with other jazz artists — he recently appeared on the Shabaka track “I’ll Do Whatever You Want” — and releasing one-off singles of his own. He’s got another one today.

The latest Floating Points track is called “Del Oro,” and it follows “Birth4000,” which came out last year. It’s a gently pulsing six-minute instrumental that really fills up a room. Like Four Tet, Floating Points has the ability to make rich, meticulous production showcases that still work as dance music.

Japanese artist Akiko Nakayama made the “alive painting” video for “Del Oro.” Below, you can check out that video and Floating Points’ upcoming live gigs.

TOUR DATES:

6/08 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Department

6/09 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret

6/15 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sonar By Night

6/21 – Igar, Hungary @ DAAD Gathering

6/30 – Perk, Germany @ Paradise City Festival

7/05 – Turin, Italy @ Kappa Futur (B2B w/ Four Tet)

7/06 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival

7/12 – Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive

7/13 – Bilbao, Spain @ BBK

7/20 – Istanbul, Turkey – Babylon Sound Garden Festival

7/26 – Niigata, Japan @ Fuji Rock Festival

8/03 – Waterford, Ireland @ All Together Now

8/16 – Wimborne, UK @ We Out Here Festival

8/23 – London, UK @ All Points East

8/24 – Lincoln, UK @ Lost Village Festival

8/31 – Bristol, UK @ Forwards Festival

9/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Making Time

9/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Boiler Room

9/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival

“Del Oro” is out now on Ninja Tune.