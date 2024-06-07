Raye – “Genesis”

New Music June 7, 2024 12:02 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Raye – “Genesis”

New Music June 7, 2024 12:02 AM By Danielle Chelosky

It’s a big year for Raye. First, the English pop singer broke the record for most BRIT award nominations in a single year, then broke the record for the most wins in a single year at the BRITs. She contributed to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, then made her SNL debut. Today, she’s releasing “Genesis,” produced with Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins.

“There is a Nina Simone quote, ‘It is an artist’s duty to reflect the times.’ This quote is everything to me and I believe the best way I can try to do this is through my art and my music,” Raye said in a statement. She continued:

There is so much darkness and pain in this world we live in, and I wanted to create something both as deeply personal and as raw as I could find myself to be about my own mind and the world I see around me. The song is a 7-minute piece that I have crafted and scrutinized over the last year and a half, experimenting with different genres and sonic expressions, beneath all the layers and the lyrics, the underlying message is ‘Let There Be Light.’ It is a prayer and a plea and a cry for help and I really hope this song will be able to bring some hope, the way this music does for me, to those who need it most.

Hear “Genesis” below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 50 Best Albums Of 2024 So Far

3 days ago 0

Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood Shares Statement On His Involvement With Israeli Musician Dudu Tassa

3 days ago 0

Eminem’s New Song “Houdini” Is Really, Really Bad

7 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest