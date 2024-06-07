Fleet Foxes Mentioned In Hunter Biden Trial’s Key Witness Testimony

Everything’s coming up Fleet Foxes! By which I mean they keep appearing in stories about the world’s most vapid famous people. In April, “Grown Ocean,” the iconic closing track from Helplessness Blues, played a crucial role in a scene from the wildly popular reality show Vanderpump Rules. Now Robin Pecknold’s band has been mentioned in Hunter Biden’s gun trial.

Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is on trial in Delaware for allegedly lying about his drug use when purchasing a firearm, claiming to be drug-free at a time when reports suggest he was ingesting massive amounts of crack cocaine. Zoe Kestan, an exotic dancer who became Biden’s girlfriend for a time, testified about the first time they met. Apparently that encounter involved Kestan and another dancer giving Biden a lap dance in a private room at a Midtown Manhattan strip club while rustic indie-folk stylings emerged from his phone. Here’s how Politico explained it:

The next witness was Zoe Kestan, a former romantic partner of Biden. She testified that she met him on Dec. 17, 2017, when she worked at a strip club in midtown Manhattan and he booked her and another woman for a private dance. Biden played the music by the indie folk band Fleet Foxes on his phone — and he smoked something she assumed was crack. “I felt really safe around him,” she said.

It sounds like he left a full album playing. Given the date and what Biden was smoking, could it have been anything besides Crack-Up?