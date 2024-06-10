Madison James has been busy. The New Jersey musician recently kicked off a new album rollout with their cult-beloved emo band Ogbert The Nerd, and this spring they launched a pretty successful publicity stunt this spring by acquiring the Taylor Swift Bandcamp page and using it to publish an unpolished screamo track. Last month James also released a solo album under the name No Good With Secrets, and now they’re taking that project on tour.

Ahead of No Good With Secrets’ summer dates, James shared a new Tour Tape on Bandcamp over the weekend. The lo-fi collection includes three originals and three covers: Chappell Roan’s “Casual,” the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart’s “Kelly,” and Sixpence None The Richer’s “Kiss Me.” Check out the EP-length offering below, where you’ll also find No Good With Secrets’ tour itinerary.

<a href="https://nogoodwithsecrets.bandcamp.com/album/tour-tape">Tour Tape by No Good With Secrets</a>

TOUR DATES:

06/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ortliebs

06/26 – Baltimore, MD @ The Undercroft

06/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Sanctuary at Stone Circle Theatre

06/28 – Boston, MA @ Fourth Wall

06/29 – New Paltz, NY @ Doors @ 7 HQ

06/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ House*

07/02 – Chicago, IL @ My Place Ohio*

07/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Critter Den*