Cardi B Joins Rob49 On “On Dat Money,” Says She’s Being Harassed By Joe Budden

For years now, Cardi B has been popping out with occasional tracks without getting any closer to releasing a second album. This year, the pattern continues. Thus far in 2024, she’s released her singles “Like What (Freestyle)” and “Enough (Miami),” and she’s appeared on remixes to GloRilla’s “Wanna Be” and Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me.” Now, she’s got a new track with New Orleans rapper Rob49.

Rob49 and Cardi B’s new song “On Dat Money” is pretty much a conceptual piece about having sex on a pile of money. That sounds uncomfortable to me, but I’ve never had the opportunity, so what do I know. The two of them made a video for the track, and it’s got the familiar image of Cardi naked but covered in money. She’s already done that in at least one video, right? The song is pretty fun. Check it out below.

In other Cardi B news, she’s claiming that the rapper and podcaster Joe Budden is “harassing her.” As Complex reports, Budden speculated about the chances of a new Cardi album on his Joe Budden Podcast. Budden seems to think, “on a hunch,” that Atlantic Records wants a Cardi album but that we will “never get another Cardi album again… That’s what Cardi about to be now, just a single artist.”

In a recent Twitter Sessions livestream, Cardi cussed Budden out, accusing him of lying and harassing her. She says that she is indeed working on an album: “What are you talking about? The shit is in motion. Merch is in motion, the box sets is in motion. You don’t know shit.” She says that Budden compares every female artist to her and that “you really want my album to come out so you can criticize it… You thirsty to talk shit about it.”

| Cardi B took to Spaces to respond to Joe Budden & @QueenzFlip on their constant banter on allegations with Cardis album and claiming to have spoken with a “source”allegedly @JoeBuddenPod pic.twitter.com/xCRJotpNMe — OPINIONATED_TRUTHS_PODCAST™️ (@O_Truths) July 18, 2024

In response, Budden tweeted that he’ll never cover Cardi on a podcast again and that “I really just wanted an album from someone whose music i love.”

I promise you and can assure you, i will not cover a single thing this girl does for the remainder of her career… Peace & love. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) July 18, 2024

I have also never gotten a lap dance from this lady. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) July 18, 2024

I also have never done coke. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) July 18, 2024

I think i understand what’s going on….. this is a play…… cuz i love her — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) July 18, 2024

I really just wanted an album from someone whose music i love — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) July 18, 2024

Personally, I would very much like a new Cardi B album, especially if it has the energy of her cussing out Joe Budden for 12 minutes.