Aerosmith Cancel Farewell Tour For The Last Time, Retiring From The Road
Aerosmith have once again canceled their farewell tour. A statement posted to their website on Friday says that Steven Tyler is recovering from a vocal injury and the band has decided to retire from the road.
“It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith,” the statement begins. It continues:
Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history.
It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.
We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage.
We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you — the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true.
Aerosmith first teased a farewell tour in 2016. Joe Perry collapsed and was hospitalized later that year, and the tour was canceled in 2017. Perry collapsed and was hospitalized again in 2018, and the band had a political dispute with Joey Kramer, who sued them when we was temporarily kicked out for performance issues. He returned in 2020, and a farewell tour was announced again last year, before being postponed shortly after due to Tyler fracturing his larynx.
Also last year, Tyler was accused of sexual assault that took place in the ‘70s, allegations he has denied.