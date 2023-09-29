Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour

September 29, 2023

Recently Aerosmith finally launched the farewell tour they’ve been talking about since 2016. They postponed some dates earlier this month after Steven Tyler suffered an injury that left his vocal cords bleeding, necessitating a 30-day break from singing. In a message to fans today, the band announced that the injury is more severe than expected — for one thing, he also fractured his larynx — and they’ll have to push all of their 2023 dates to 2024.

Here’s what the band wrote:

To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care.

He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.

As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!” – Love, Steven

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced. Fans with questions regarding refunds should reach out to their point of purchase.

In addition to his health issues, Tyler has been facing allegations that he sexually assaulted a minor decades ago, which he denies.

