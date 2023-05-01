Aerosmith Finally Announce Farewell Tour

Way back in 2016, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler told Howard Stern that the band had plans for one final tour: “We’re doing a farewell tour, but only because it’s time.” That tour was supposed to happen in 2017. It didn’t. Somehow, though, Aerosmith have gotten it together to announce a proper farewell tour. They’ll apparently hit the road in September and finish things up in January, with fellow dysfunctional classic rockers the Black Crowes opening. It’ll be amazing if this whole tour happens as planned.

Aerosmith have not exactly been a functional band in recent years. In a lawsuit, Tyler is being accused of sexually assaulting a minor decades ago; he denies the claims. Tyler also spent time in rehab earlier this year.

The tour is apparently happening without founding drummer Joey Kramer. In 2020, Kramer sued his bandmates, complaining that they were preventing him from returning to the band. Shortly thereafter, Kramer rejoined the band, but he won’t take part in what they’re calling the Peace Out tour. According to USA Today, the band has made a statement about Kramer:

While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.

Aerosmith have announced this farewell tour with a teaser trailer that imitates disaster movies. In the clip, various celebrities — Eminem, Slash, Ringo Starr, Bill Burr — express their disbelief that Aerosmith are finally ending. The participating members of Aerosmith — Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford — appear together. Below, check out that video and the dates for the tour.

TOUR DATES:

9/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

9/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

9/09 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *

9/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

9/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

9/18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

9/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *

9/24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *

9/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

10/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

10/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

10/20 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena *

10/23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

10/26 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

10/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse *

11/01 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Arena *

11/04 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *

11/07 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

11/10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center *

11/13 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

11/16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *

11/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

11/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena *

11/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

11/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

12/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

12/04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center *

12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum *

12/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

12/28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

12/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

1/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena *

1/07 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center *

1/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

1/13 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena *

1/16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center *

1/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

1/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *

1/26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

* with the Black Crowes