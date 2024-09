The Voidz seem determined to release as many songs as possible from new album Like All Before You before it drops. They’ve already shared “Overture,” “Prophecy Of The Dragon,” “Flexorcist,” and “All The Same” (plus the non-album track “American Way“). Now comes the dubby, hallucinatory “7 Horses,” which you can hear below.

Like All Before You is out 9/20 digitally and 10/18 physically via Cult.