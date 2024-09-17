Pixies – “Motoroller”

New Music September 17, 2024 7:35 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Next month, Pixies will release their new album The Night The Zombies Came, the follow-up to 2022’s Doggerel. The band has already shared the singles “Chicken,” “You’re So Impatient,” and “Oyster Beds,” and today they’re back with “Motoroller.”

“This is one of those kinds of songs where there’s little threads you can follow and they take you somewhere,” Black Francis explained in a statement. “But they’re not required for the experience. You can just start fishing around in the lyrics, and maybe you won’t find exactly what the story is, but you’ll find a story related to the city of Berlin. So just have fun with the clues that are there.”

Hear “Motoroller” below.

The Night The Zombies Came is out 10/25 via BMG.

