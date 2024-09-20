Duck Sauce, aka producer/DJs Armand Van Helden and A-Trak, haven’t released a new album since 2014’s Quack. That hasn’t stopped them from sharing a bunch of singles, though, such as 2020’s “Smiley Face,” 2021’s “Ask Me” and “Nonchalant,” and last year’s “LALALA.” Earlier this year, Duck Sauce dropped “Clap Your Feet” featuring Fuzzy Cufflinxxx and “2 Da Face,” and in June they followed up with “Can’t Stop” and “Boogie In Your Butt.” Now, Duck Sauce return with the perfectly danceable “Fallin In Love,” which you can check out below.