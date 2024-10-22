Bruce Springsteen, Eminem Will Appear At Kamala Harris Rallies In Swing States

Bruce Springsteen and Eminem both have made some pretty scathing remarks against Donald Trump. That’s good. Still, they’re both white guys from working-class backgrounds who became some of the best-selling artists of all time; both Democrats and Republicans love that kind of shit. I feel pretty comfortable hypothesizing that Em and the Boss’ fanbases are pretty bipartisan. As such, both artists will be appearing at upcoming campaign events for Kamala Harris in swing states.

Springsteen will perform at a Harris/Walz rally in Atlanta on Thursday, which will also mark Harris’ first joint rally appearance with Barack Obama. All three of them will also appear in Philadelphia Monday. Meanwhile, Eminem won’t be performing, but he will be introducing Obama at an event next Tuesday in Detroit, naturally. They’ll be some of the final musicians to appear at campaign events before election day Nov. 5, following rally performances by Jason Isbell and Michael Stipe, Pink and the Chicks, and Bon Iver.