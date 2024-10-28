Shower Curtain Add Starcleaner Reunion And Winter DJ Set To Album Release Show Presented By Stereogum

A few weeks ago, we announced a Shower Curtain release show for their new album words from a wishing well at New York’s TV Eye on Nov. 13. The lineup included a special guest, and now we’re revealing who it is: the exceptional up-and-coming NYC indie band Starcleaner Reunion.

Along with Starcleaner Reunion, Winter is also joining the roster to perform a DJ set. Last month, Starcleaner Reunion released the phenomenal EP Café Life, whose singles “The Hand That I Put Down” and “Plein Air” both made our Best Songs Of The Week lists. Earlier this year, Winter, who is Shower Curtain bandleader Victoria Winter’s sister, also released her great EP …and she’s still listening.

Previously announced openers for the gig include My Transparent Eye and Many Shining Windows. Get tickets here.