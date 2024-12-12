Morgan Wallen Sentenced To A Week In DUI Education Center For Throwing Chair Off Roof

Morgan Wallen was arrested in April for throwing a chair off the roof of Eric Church’s new Nashville bar, six stories up. The act of public endangerment contributed to the city’s decision not to let Wallen have a sign outside his own upstart watering hole, which then pushed back its grand opening at the last minute. Wallen has since announced his own music festival, scored multiple #1 hits, received his first Grammy nomination, was named Entertainer Of The Year at the CMAs, been struck by someone’s phone while performing onstage. Today, he was sentenced for the chair-throwing incident.

Upon his arrest, Wallen was charged with disorderly conduct, which is a misdemeanor, and three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, which is a class E felony, the lowest level of felony. As the Tennessean reports, ahead of a plea hearing today, Tuesday Wallen’s charges reduced two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment without a weapon. Today in court, the pop-country superstar struck a plea deal. After pleading “conditionally guilty,” he was sentenced to seven days in a DUI education center followed by two years of probation. He also owes a $350 fine and court fees.

Video of Wallen’s sentencing is viewable below.