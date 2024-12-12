Morgan Wallen Sentenced To A Week In DUI Education Center For Throwing Chair Off Roof

News December 12, 2024 4:29 PM By Chris DeVille

Morgan Wallen Sentenced To A Week In DUI Education Center For Throwing Chair Off Roof

News December 12, 2024 4:29 PM By Chris DeVille

Morgan Wallen was arrested in April for throwing a chair off the roof of Eric Church’s new Nashville bar, six stories up. The act of public endangerment contributed to the city’s decision not to let Wallen have a sign outside his own upstart watering hole, which then pushed back its grand opening at the last minute. Wallen has since announced his own music festival, scored multiple #1 hits, received his first Grammy nomination, was named Entertainer Of The Year at the CMAs, been struck by someone’s phone while performing onstage. Today, he was sentenced for the chair-throwing incident.

Upon his arrest, Wallen was charged with disorderly conduct, which is a misdemeanor, and three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, which is a class E felony, the lowest level of felony. As the Tennessean reports, ahead of a plea hearing today, Tuesday Wallen’s charges reduced two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment without a weapon. Today in court, the pop-country superstar struck a plea deal. After pleading “conditionally guilty,” he was sentenced to seven days in a DUI education center followed by two years of probation. He also owes a $350 fine and court fees.

Video of Wallen’s sentencing is viewable below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Bob Dylan Blood On The Tracks 50th Anniversary Concert To Feature Elvis Costello, Adam Granduciel, Sharon Van Etten, & More

2 days ago 0

In Memoriam: Bands We Lost In 2024

3 days ago 0

Elton John Says Legalizing Weed Is “One Of The Greatest Mistakes Of All Time”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest