I don’t know if you’ve heard, but Beyoncé is pregnant with twins. And those twin fetuses, played by Tracy Morgan and Kenan Thompson, were the subject of a sketch on Saturday Night Live last night, in which Sasheer Zamata’s Beyoncé goes for a checkup with with ultrasound technician Alec Baldwin. Queen Bey’s womb is apparently a luxe pad with a recording studio, and some potential baby names are “Jade Rain” and “Lord Burberry.” Watch below.