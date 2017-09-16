Congratulations Morrissey On Having A Twitter

A few days ago, Morrissey finally broke into the 21st century and got his own official website, and now it looks like he has a brand-new official Twitter account to go along with it. You can find him at @officialmoz. The new social media digs are all tied to his upcoming solo album, Low In High School.

Back in 2014, a Twitter account was set up for Moz but he quickly went on record saying that the account was “bogus” and it was shut down soon after. Last year, Warner Music set up an official Twitter account for the Smiths, and Morrissey warned to “follow it at your peril.”