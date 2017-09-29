The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

It’s not on this list, but “Hi Bish” — the new video from Bhad Bhabie, née Danielle Bregoli, née “Cash Me Ousside” girl — fucking rules. She sits in the back of a white convertible, which is being pulled by a while horse, which is in turn being led by a leather gimp. She wears a wedding dress while sitting in an electric chair. That’s good shit. This week’s picks are below.

A gruesome Barbie-doll morality play that ends with the Fergie figure facing absolutely zero consequences for brutally murdering a bunch of her cheating exes. Is that transgressive? I think it might be transgressive.

This is how you make a new music video for an incarcerated rapper. You focus hard on the loved ones who are awaiting his return, and you convince his daughter to lip-synch his lyrics. Simple and effective.

Real talk: The sight of Kurt Vile doing dad shit, and of Courtney Barnett doing aunt shit, is probably the most heartwarming thing I’ve seen all week.

Every time I see Busy Philipps in anything, a part of my brain half-expects her to exasperatedly yell, “Daniel!” and then hit somebody. (Freaks & Geeks will never die.) This video wouldn’t have necessarily been improved by that, but it wouldn’t have been hurt, either.

All hail Allie Avital, the Alejandro Jodorowsky of circa-2017 music videos.