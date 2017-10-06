Watch Lorde Cover The 1975’s “Somebody Else” In Paris

Lorde kicked off the European leg of her Melodrama world tour last week, and she’s been performing her cover of Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” during all of the shows. Until last night, that is, when in Paris she subbed it out for a cover of the 1975’s “Somebody Else” instead. That song is, of course, off their still-unfortunately-titled 2016 album I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it. Watch her take on the song below.

Earlier this week, Lorde announced that Run The Jewels, Mitski, and Tove Styrke would open the North American leg of her tour.