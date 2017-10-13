Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Every song cited has been done in similar fashion off-Broadway. What Bruce still doesn’t get, nor does the reviewer, is that Trump spoke to the same people Bruce wrote about while Bruce himself — a Viet Nam draft dodger who used to brag about it on stage — hung out with zillionaires and bragged onstage about his wife’s extravagant spending habits. Bruce alienated himself from his subject matter. He sides with politicians who exploit identity politics, and misses the irony. Trump is the anti-politician, fighting for the people. But the guy who lamented the ‘runaway American Dream’ now enjoys its fruits more than the guy who wants to fix it. Bruce wrote the songs, he avoided ever having a real job, lived above a surfboard factory, all that, but treated many bandmates poorly over the years. He underpaid elite musicians that helped make his songs, and gave them no writing credits. He found when he toured with his early 90s pick-up band that the magic was gone, even if his take-home was up, and audiences disappeared, disappointed. Then it took most of the decade for him to swallow his pride and individually ask members of the E Street Band to re-join him on tour. That brought the fans back, that and 9/11 which led to his writing one last great record, ‘The Rising’. But in his book he openly attacks the same families who died when the towers were attacked — 500 from his Monmouth County, NJ alone. And, once again, showing loyalty he hadn’t, the E Streeters dropped their own lives and supported him again as his manager switched back from making Shania Twain a star to stoking the star-making machinery behind the Bruce. A great artist but a flawed artist, making a pitch for a Tony, but more importantly for him, keeping the vault flush. The Nobel will follow the Tony, Dylan having comfortably established the path. And the elusive Emmy is planned for, too. ‘Collect em all.’ This Broadway money gusher won’t be feeding the poor in Harlem or Youngstown or Houston or Puerto Rico unless his accountant sees a tax angle. Technical quibble: Born to Run was written when Bruce was 24, so 44 years ago. Good art is timeless, and so it is, even if its author is more Harvey Weinstein than Dr. Schweitzer.