Billy Corgan Tells Howard Stern About His Encounter With A Shapeshifter

William Patrick “Billy” Corgan now appears to be, among other things, a batshit conspiracy theorist, and during his appearance on the The Howard Stern Show today, he talked about a few of the supernatural events he’s allegedly witnessed. He recounts a time that he apparently saw a shapeshifter — “Let’s just say I was with somebody once and I saw a transformation that I can’t explain,” he said cryptically — but wouldn’t go into much further detail. “It’s a really messed up story,” Corgan added. “It’s up there with one of the most intense things I’ve ever been through.”

He also talks about a different time when his girlfriend saw an apparition that looked like Corgan’s mother walking across their kitchen. “It was like this weird ripple in time thing,” Corgan said. And he mentions that the presence of David Bowie was with him when he wrote “Zowie,” the tribute track to the late musician that appears on Corgan’s new album Ogilala: “He was just in the air and so he kind of rode shotgun with me when I was writing this song.”

Dude’s seen a lot of ghosts, apparently! Here he is talking about the shapeshifter:

Corgan also covered Neil Young’s “After The Gold Rush” and performed “1979” and his new song “Aeronaut.” Hear clips of those below.