My Bloody Valentine Drummer Colm Ó Cíosóig Affirms Reports Of New Album In 2018

Last month we learned a new My Bloody Valentine album, the follow up to 2013’s decades-in-the-making m b v, could be coming next year thanks to project mastermind Kevin Shields’ bio in the promo materials for Sigur Rós’ music festival. Since then the band has announced vinyl reissues of its classics Loveless and Isn’t Anything, and Shields shared an excellent collaboration with Brian Eno (which we named our favorite song of last week). And now a member of the band has confirmed that a new album is planned for spring 2018.

As Consequence Of Sound points out, MBV drummer and founding member Colm Ó Cíosóig gave an interview to Boston NPR station WBUR more than a week ago to promote his other band, the Mazzy Star offshoot Hope Sandoval And The Warm Inventions. When asked about a new MBV album, he replied, “I’ve been working on that preceding this tour, and I’m going to go back and work on that once the tour is done. It’s in the making.”

WBUR refers to “rumors of a My Bloody Valentine album next spring,” though Ó Cíosóig’s quote does not specify a release date — and if any band can be counted on to blow past self-imposed deadlines, it’s My Bloody Valentine. In the meantime, we can be sure they’re working on something and that they intend to release it next year, which is more than enough reason to rejoice.