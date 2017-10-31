Björk Reveals Utopia Cover Art By Jesse Kanda

Björk has been giving us a slow drip of information about her upcoming album these past few months. First we learned it was her “Tinder album” and that it dealt with learning to love again after the heartbreak depicted on Vulnicura. We later heard lead single “The Gate” and saw its mesmerizing video. Along the way we also learned it would be called Utopia. And now, in a new post on Björk’s Twitter, we learn the album’s release date and see its cover art.

Utopia will drop Nov. 24 — Black Friday, though this release thankfully has nothing to do with Record Store Day — and the image above will be its cover art. It’s by Jesse Kanda, who has joined close collaborator Arca as part of Björk’s close-knit creative circle. “utopia is coming out 24nov,” she writes. “cover by the talented jesse kanda . jupiterian gratitudes to arca for the musicmaking ! hope you like it , björk.” View the announcement below.

utopia is coming out 24nov. cover by the talented jesse kanda . jupiterian gratitudes to arca for the musicmaking ! hope you like it , björk pic.twitter.com/77G8rnwmM0 — björk (@bjork) October 31, 2017

Utopia is out 11/24 on One Little Indian.