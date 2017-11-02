Watch Chance The Rapper & Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform “Dear Theodosia” Together

Last night, Barack Obama’s Obama Foundation Summit, a big leadership event in Chicago, held its big closing ceremony. The event featured performances from the National, Nas, and Gloria Estafan. And Chance The Rapper, who headlined, took the stage alongside Barack and Michelle Obama. Later in the show, as Pitchfork points out, Chance and his longtime collaborator Francis And The Lights covered “Dear Theodosia,” a song from the musical Hamilton that they’d remade on last year’s Hamilton Mixtape. During their performance, Hamilton mastermind and former star Lin-Manuel Miranda, who once appeared on the cover of Complex alongside Chance, joined them onstage and sang it with them. Watch a fan-made video of the performance below.

Chance will host Saturday Night Live later this month. Miranda did it last year.