Stream Morrissey Low In High School

Imagine: A Morrissey album release with basically zero drama! With his last album, 2014’s World Peace Is None Of Your Business, Morrissey ended up in a feud with his record label, and the album itself ended up pulled from online retailers, streaming services, and record store shelves. But today, Moz releases his new album Low In High School, and thus far, nothing like that has happened. We’ve posted the early tracks “Spent The Day In Bed,” “I Wish You Lonely,” and “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage.” And now, we can all attend to the crucial task of figuring out where Morrissey’s new album ranks in his deep catalog. So let’s all stream it together below.

Low In High School is out now on BMG.