Best Coast – “Little Saint Nick” (The Beach Boys Cover)

As the holidays creep ever closer, the steady stream of holiday music continues. Today, Amazon Music is adding a whole bunch of new songs to their Indie For The Holidays playlist, and we’ve already heard some of them, like Charly Bliss’ “All I Want For Christmas Is You” cover, Albert Hammond Jr.’s “The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot,” and Kevin Morby’s “Blue Christmas.” One of the additions we haven’t heard yet is Best Coast’s cover of the Beach Boys’ “Little Saint Nick” before, but now you can hear that too below.