Watch Michael Stipe Tell A Story About Quincy Jones Asking Him To Befriend Michael Jackson

R.E.M. recently released an expansive reissue for Automatic For The People’s 25th anniversary, and the band has been reflecting extensively because of it. They just released a 24-minute documentary about the album, which you can watch here, and Michael Stipe and Mike Mills recently sat down for an interview with Vice News. They broke down the sonics of “Man On The Moon” and reflected on the creation of its music video. At one point, Stipe recounts a story about how Quincy Jones once asked him to befriend Michael Jackson. Stipe invited Jackson to come out to the desert for the “Man On The Moon” video shoot, but he never answered or showed up. Watch a clip of that story, plus a longer excerpt from their interview, below.

A post shared by R.E.M. (@rem) on Dec 8, 2017 at 10:39am PST