Watch My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields Play Solo Show

My Bloody Valentine’s semi-reclusive mastermind Kevin Shields almost never plays solo shows, but he played one last night. Shields was a part of Sigur Rós’ Iceland festival Norður Og Niður, and he produced wave after wave of blissed-out guitar haze while Tim Herzog from Godspeed You! Black Emperor played drums behind him. Judging by the few fan-made Instagram videos out there, Shields kept his sense of melody even in a solo setting. Watch a few of those videos below, via Pitchfork.

Shields teamed up with Brian Eno on the epic track “Only Once Away My Son” a few months ago, and he says there’s a new MBV album coming next year.