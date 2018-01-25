Watch N.E.R.D.’s Dance-Happy Ellen Performance

It would seem that the Neptunes’ revived group N.E.R.D. have devoted much of the album cycle behind their new LP No_One Ever Really Dies to making a star out of the dancer Mette Towley. And it’s working! Today on Ellen, N.E.R.D. performed. They did the Rihanna collab “Lemon,” and while Rihanna wasn’t there, Towley was. Also there: A whole crew of street dancers (and some tapdancers, and a violinist), all of whom got moments to perform while people next to them held placards with their Twitter handles. It makes for a hell of a fun performance. (Also appreciated: Chad Hugo doing absolutely nothing other than an extremely lackadaisical running man.) On the show, Ellen DeGeneres also interviewed Pharrell, introducing him to the 11-year-old fitness trainer Demarjay Smith. Watch the interview and the performance below, via Miss Info.

No_One Ever Really Dies is out now on Columbia/i am OTHER.