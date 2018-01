Our current reigning Album Of The Week is Down Below, a new album of grand, crashing gothic melodrama from the great Swedish metal band Tribulation. The album fuses underground metal brutality with arena-sized gestures, and while it’s proven a bit divisive in metal circles, it fucking rules. We’ve posted the early tracks “The Lament” and “The World,” and now you can hear the entire thing. Use Spotify to stream it below.

Down Below is out now on Century Media.