Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Calls Bruno Mars “Toys R Us Gap Band”

Beardy folk men are apparently not big Bruno Mars fans. Earlier today, Justin Vernon of Bon Iver responded to Mars’ surprising Album Of The Year win at last night’s Grammys by tweeting, “Absolutely NO offense to Mr Mars, but you absolutely have to be shitting me.” And now, as Pitchfork reports, Fleet Foxes bandleader Robin Pecknold has taken to social media to air his own grievances with the Recording Academy’s latest shitshow of an awards ceremony. “Aside from Kendrick / SZA / Jay Z nothing that was nominated was very good in my opinion, but to give it all to Toys R Us Gap Band is pretty ridic,” he wrote on his Instagram story. In 2015, the Gap Band’s Lonnie Simmons, Ronnie Wilson, Charles Wilson, Robert Wilson, and Rudolph Taylor were all given co-writing credits on Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ hit “Uptown Funk!” due to its similarities with their 1979 song “Oops Up Side Your Head.”

“Nothing that was nominated was very good in my opinion but to give it all to Toys R Us Gap Band is pretty ridic” Robin Pecknold slapping people out here pic.twitter.com/Jq9TR9ftDG — Pliny the Middle (@p_angel2012) January 29, 2018