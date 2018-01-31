Charly Bliss – “The Way You Wear Your Head” (Nada Surf Cover)

Standing At The Gates: The Songs Of Nada Surf’s Let Go is an upcoming tribute album featuring covers of every song on the New York indie band’s beloved 2003 LP. Among the names contributing music to the project are Aimee Mann, William Tyler, and Charly Bliss, who are known for their excellent covers and whose version of “The Way You Wear Your Head” we happily present today. It maintains the striking melodicism Eva Hendricks and band are known for but overlays the band’s usual electro-shock power-pop with a swirling shoegaze haze. Hendricks had this to say about it:

We were so excited and honored to be asked by Nada Surf to cover a song from Let Go. We are huge fans of theirs, both as a band and as people. I love that this song is about the crazy manic energy of falling in love and not being able to get enough of someone else, but at the same time teetering on the edge trying to protect yourself. We’re so thrilled to be label-mates with them, and we hope we made em proud with this cover!

Listen to the very pretty Charly Bliss cover and the original “The Way You Wear Your Head” below.

Nada Surf have some North American and UK/European dates coming up in honor of the Let’s Go anniversary. Check out their itinerary here.

Standing At The Gates: The Songs Of Nada Surf’s Let Go is out digitally 2/2 and physically 3/2. Pre-order it here. Proceeds benefit the ACLU and The Pablove Foundation.