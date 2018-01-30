Anna Burch – “Quit The Curse”

Anna Burch is releasing her debut album at the end of this week, and we’ve already heard “2 Cool 2 Care,” “Asking 4 A Friend,” and “Tea-Soaked Letter.” Today, the Michigan-based songwriter is sharing the album’s title track. “Quit The Curse” is sunny and smooth, seemingly the polar opposite of the kind of relationship that Burch is singing about. Here, she presents two people at a crossroads that keep going in different directions: “You gave up the first time/ You thought you read my mind/ You thought I cared more than you did/ But did you have to quit even if I did,” Burch exposits in a clever bit of narrative wordplay. Listen below.

Quit The Curse is out 2/2 via Polyvinyl. Burch will be performing a Stereogum Session tomorrow (1/31) at 3:30PM over on our Facebook page.