Stream Bat Fangs Bat Fangs

Right now, our Album Of The Week is the self-titled debut from Bat Fangs, the new duo of Ex Hex’s Betsy Wright and Flesh Wounds’ Laura King. Together, Wright and King make hooky, fired-up, fun-as-hell garage rock, all titanium hooks and tongue-in-cheek horror-movie references and tough-kid cool. We’ve posted the early tracks “Wolfbite,” “Rock The Reaper,” and “Boy Of Summer,” and the whole LP is very much worth your time. You can use Spotify to stream it below.

Bat Fangs is out now on Don Giovanni.