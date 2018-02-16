Stream U.S. Girls In A Poem Unlimited

Meg Remy’s last album under her U.S. Girls moniker, the great Half Free, came out in the fall of 2015. Since October, she’s been teasing its anticipated follow-up In A Poem Unlimited with singles including “Mad As Hell,” “Velvet 4 Sale,” “Pearly Gates,” and “Rosebud.” These got us pretty pumped for In A Poem Unlimited: three of them wound up amongst our favorite songs in their respective weeks. Now you can check out the rest of the album for yourself and decide whether it lives up to Half Free.

In A Poem Unlimited is out now via 4AD.