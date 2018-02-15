Grimes: “No Music Any Time Soon After All … Music Industry Is Trash”

The rollout for Grimes LP5 seemed to be going pretty smoothly there for a little bit. After some vague updates over the last year, just a few weeks ago she said that a new album would be due out this year (“spring but realistically, fall,” to be specific). But all does not seem to be going well anymore. She deleted a recent tweet about her album’s progress and updated an Instagram caption from December that promised new music was on the way. As someone on r/popheads discovered, the caption now reads: “welp no music any time soon after all music industry is trash.” Hmm… Here’s the updated Instagram:

UPDATE: She’s offered a little bit of clarification (albeit not much) on Twitter:

i'm gonna have to delete this — Grimes (@Grimezsz) February 15, 2018

no problems w management — Grimes (@Grimezsz) February 15, 2018

thank u forever 😭😞😪 i'm crying every day about this it means a lot that u guys stick around even when there r these giant waits between music — Grimes (@Grimezsz) February 15, 2018