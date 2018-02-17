Beleaguered Marilyn Manson Returns To The Stage In “Shithole” New Jersey, Moons Crowd And Covers Patti Smith

On Thursday night, Marilyn Manson played his first show in New York since that time he got crushed by a stage prop, and this time didn’t go so well either. He had a meltdown onstage, which involved some sort of scat breakdown, calling New Jersey a “shithole,” and knocking over an amplifier before leaving after only a few songs. And last night, Manson played his first show in New Jersey since calling New Jersey a shithole, mooning the crowd and covering Patti Smith’s “Rock And Roll Nigger” for the first time since 2009. Watch that below.

Probably not the best choice of songs given that, as Pitchfork reports, comedian and actress Charlyne Yi literally just accused him of making sexist and racist comments towards her. But I guess that’s Marilyn Manson.

Ugh don't even get me started on Marilyn Manson. Yes this happened a long time ago – on the last season of House he came on set to visit because he was a huge fan of the show & he harassed just about every woman asking us if we were going to scissor, rhino & called me a China man — Charlyne Yi (@charlyne_yi) February 17, 2018

I genuinely hope he gets help. — Charlyne Yi (@charlyne_yi) February 17, 2018