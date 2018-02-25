Chvrches’ New Album Love Is Dead Features Song With The National’s Matt Berninger

The National’s Matt Berninger made a brief appearance in the video for Chvrches’ new single “Get Out,” teasing something with the words “Friend Or Foe.” It looks like the answer to that question is “foe,” because Chvrches’ upcoming album, which frontwoman Lauren Mayberry revealed in a recent interview is going to be titled Love Is Dead, features a song with Berninger called “My Enemy.” Indieheads points out that the song was briefly available on the streaming service Deezer along with an image that seems to be the album cover, although it has since been removed.

Previously, Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry joined the National onstage to perform “I Need My Girl,” and in 2015, Berninger and Mayberry interviewed each other in a segment for Live Nation TV.