Pinegrove Address Album Release Controversy

Pinegrove’s Evan Stephens Hall put the band on hiatus last fall after being accused of sexual coercion and issuing a statement apologizing for his behavior with women. That left the status of the band’s follow-up their 2016 album Cardinal, which was expected to come out this year, in question.

In a recent interview with Columbus Alive, however, former member Nandi Rose Plunkett, who left the group last year to focus on her own Half Waif project, indicated that the album was still coming. “There’s stuff in the works,” she said. “There’s the album, Skylight, which is completely done and ready to be released. And they’re working on a new record now. So the band is not done. They’re just trying to find the best way to re-emerge in a way that feels respectful to everyone involved in the situation.”

Now a representative for the band has issued a statement to Pitchfork, clarifying that there are no plans to release any new music at this time. “Skylight is finished, but we don’t have any plans to release it until this has been further resolved,” the band explains. “We’ve been playing music with each other because that’s what we love to do, but we are not announcing another album right now. We’re sorry for not providing more information but navigating this privately has felt like the best way to be respectful to all parties.”