Bonny Doon – “Long Wave” Video

Bonny Doon, the Michigan indie band specializing in rootsy, laconic slacker-rock, is a perfect fit for the Woodsist label. So it’s only right that Woodsist is preparing to release Bonny Doon’s second full-length album, Long Wave. (The impending return of the New York band Longwave is only a coincidence.)

So far we’ve heard “I Am Here (I Am Alive)” and “A Lotta Things,” and today they’re sharing a lo-fi video for the title track. It’s the sort of slow, gentle, repetitive rock ballad that will either leave you in a blissed-out trance or, if we’re being honest, maybe bore you to tears. Decide for yourself below.

Long Wave is out 3/23 on Woodsist. Pre-order it here.