Diplo – “Suicidal” (Feat. Desiigner) Video

Last week, superstar DJ Diplo released his guest-heavy and surprisingly moody California EP. He’s already shared videos for a bunch of its songs: “Get It Right,” with MØ, “Look Back,” with DRAM, and “Worry No More,” with Santigold and Lil Yachty. Today, he’s also got a new video for the woozy, depressed Desiigner collab “Suicidal.” In director Shomi Patwary’s prettily photographed video, Diplo, Desiigner, and a few models all wander Manhattan streets while looking profoundly bummed. Check it out below.

The California EP is out now on Mad Decent.