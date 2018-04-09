L7 Announce First New Album In 20 Years

Back in 2015, L7 reunited in conjunction with a documentary, L7: Pretend We’re Dead, that was about the Los Angeles band’s career, and over the last few years they’ve been playing live and releasing a handful of songs, including last fall’s “Dispatch From Mar-a-Lago” and last February’s “I Came Back To Bitch.” Today, they’ve announced that they plan to record a new album later this year, and they’re launching a PledgeMusic campaign to help fund it.

“We’ve had such a blast hanging out, writing, and recording with each other again that we decided to keep the ball rolling,” the band wrote in a statement. “More song ideas have been flowing out of us every time we get together and play, so we’ve decided to make a full length album which we will record this year.”

It’ll be the band’s first album since 1999’s Slap-Happy. The new album is expected out in February of next year, which will mean it’ll be released almost 20 years after their last album. Here’s a trailer:

TOUR DATES:

04/10 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

04/11 Boston, MA @ Paradise

04/12 New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero

04/15 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

04/16 Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Club

04/18 Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue

04/19 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/20 Chicago, IL @ Metro

04/21 Detroit, MI @ El Club (A John Waters Birthday)

05/27 Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival

006/09 Leicestershire, UK @ Download Festival UK

006/29-30 Madrid Spain @ Download Madrid

06/13 Paris, France @ La Cigale

06/15 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Amsterdam

06/17 Berlin, Germany @ SO36

06/27 Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo Zürich (offiziell)

06/28 Segrate, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia, Punk In Drublic

07/23 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

07/24 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

07/25 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

07/27 Montreal, Quebec @ 77 Festival

10/06 Glasgow, UK @ Garage

12/06 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom